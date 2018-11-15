A new business opportunity has been uncorked in the Texas Hill Country. Kerrville's first and only winery is now on sale with a price tag of more than $3.2 million.Situated in the state's top wine-producing region, Kerrville Hills Winery opened in 2011 just outside the town of Kerrville, about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio and 100 miles southwest of Austin.The winery, owned by husband and wife Wayne and Carol Milberger, sits on 30 mostly undeveloped acres that once were part of Evans Ranch.