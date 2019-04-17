Teapot Depot keeps chugging along after 26 years in Highlands

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- After 26 years, the Teapot Depot in Highlands has a new owner!"I called my husband and said, 'They are closing down the Teapot,'" Missy Norton explained. "He said, 'Where are you going to eat?' I said, 'I'm going to buy it!'"The Teapot Depot was once a train depot. Over the years, it's become one of the most popular restaurants in Highlands.Norton was a regular customer before she bought the place, so she knows that other customers, like Shelley Sandel, have been coming for decades.Sandel even name-dropped the depot while visiting a nearby town."I said, 'Well, if the food is as good here as it is at Teapot Depot, it would be wonderful,'" she explained. "The people next to me said, 'You mean the Teapot Depot in Highlands? The food is great!'"