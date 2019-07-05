Business

Taco Bell reporting shortage of tortillas nationwide

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Taco Bell fans, brace yourselves.

Many Taco Bell locations across the country are dealing with a tortilla shortage.

The company says it's experiencing a supplier shortage and is "working diligently to replenish the supply."

In the meantime, the shortage is lighting up social media.

"Pray for us in this troubling time," one Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote: "Thank goodness nacho fries are back or I would starve."

The 10-inch tortillas are used in a variety of menu items, including quesadillas, burritos and supreme tacos.

Some Twitter users reported those items were either unavailable on the menu or were offered with alternate serving methods such as a bowl.

Taco Bell has about 7,000 locations nationwide, but the company hasn't said how many are affected by the outage.

It doesn't appear that other taco chains are experiencing a shortage. Chipotle and Qdoba told CNN Business that they aren't experiencing any tortilla shortages.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstaco bellfoodfast food restauranttacos
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News