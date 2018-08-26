Some students moving into off-campus housing at Prairie View A&M University say their move-in has been nothing but chaos.Students who applied to live at the brand new Panther Hill Apartments say their move-in date was delayed several times and they say the new construction units aren't completed."There's debris everywhere, her bedding was still in boxes, a construction worker had to come in and put her bed together. It's dirty," said parent Tracie Watson.Watson says they had to clean up the mess from construction in their daughter's apartment, the furnished apartments are missing furniture and they say they had to assemble some of the furniture.Some students moved in as workers were still painting the walls. Construction trash litters the hallways, equipment is parked outside doors and in some cases, the new tenants say the air conditioning isn't working either."It's hectic. Asking people if they could put my bed in. Asking if I have a desk. Where's my couch, can they help me set it up because I'm here by myself," sophomore Delijah Nickelberry of Richmond said.A spokesperson for PVAMU says the apartments are off-campus housing and not under the university's jurisdiction.Eyewitness News has asked specific questions about the status of the apartments. Management has not yet responded. A letter written to the students reads: