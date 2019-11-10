Business

New York regulator vows to investigate Apple Card for sex bias

NEW YORK -- A New York regulator is investigating Goldman Sachs for possible sex discrimination in the way it sets credit limits.

The investigation follows a series of viral tweets by entrepreneur and web developer David Heinemeier Hansson about algorithms used for the Apple Card, which Goldman Sachs manages in partnership with Apple.

Hansson said the card offered him a credit limit 20 times greater than it gave to his wife, even though she has a higher credit score. He called the algorithm a sexist program.

A spokeswoman for the New York Department of Financial Services confirmed Saturday that the agency will investigate "and ensure all consumers are treated equally regardless of sex."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessappleinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paralyzed woman saved by firefighters in north Harris County
Warmer Sunday, but arctic chill arrives this week
ASTROWORLD fans trampled during festival opening: HFD
Everything to know about Disney+ before Tuesday launch
Ice Land at Moody Gardens days away from opening
Father of woman killed by police officer in her home dies
Bus driver abusive towards student with autism, lawsuit says
Show More
Eagle Scout creates 'Hope Kits' for the homeless in Houston
Gender reveal stunt led to plane crash in Texas
Jewelry store targeted in robbery, owner shoots two suspects
Mother charged with murder in drunk driving crash, son killed
Woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder
More TOP STORIES News