Lowe's Home Improvement will close on Easter Sunday to give employees break amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Lowe's Home Improvement is closing on Easter as a thank you to busy employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lowe's is closing all stores and distribution centers Sunday, April 12 to give associates a break. Lowe's, considered an essential business in most areas, recently agreed to increase wages through the month of April and provide special payment for hourly associates.

"We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday," Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said.

Last month, Lowe's announced it's donating $25 million to help hospitals and non-profits.

Many grocery stores like Trader Joe's, Aldi, Sam's Club, Publix, H-E-B and Costco will also be closed on Easter.
