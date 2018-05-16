Lord + Taylor now selling on Walmart's website

Discount store Walmart is trying to reach more affluent customers by offering new, upscale products.
Walmart is launching a Lord + Taylor store on its website.
The store launches in a few weeks and will feature more than 125 brands, like Lord + Taylor, Lucky Brand, Vince Camuto, and Tommy Bahama.
Lord + Taylor calls the partnership pivotal for the company.
Walmart has been expanding its online shopping to compete with Amazon.
Related Topics:
businesswalmartclothingfashiononline shoppingu.s. & world
businesswalmartclothingfashiononline shoppingu.s. & world