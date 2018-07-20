BUSINESS

Inspectors: Some Jersey shore boardwalk games not fair to players

Boardwalk games inspection results. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 18, 2018. (Shutterstock)

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
A statewide inspection found some boardwalk games along the Jersey shore are not giving players a fair chance to win.

Inspectors have visited boardwalks in Seaside Heights and Atlantic City as part of the Safe Summer initiative.

They found 12 establishments in violation of state consumer protection laws and regulations.

Some examples are: crane machines with prizes too heavy or packed too tightly to be picked up, and a boardwalk game where it was impossible to win the top prize in the number of allotted chances.

"Our investigators comb the boardwalk to ensure a fair and safe experience for the thousands of individuals and families who flock to the Jersey Shore each summer," said Paul R. Rodríguez, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. "Through their efforts, we are making sure that the few stores and amusement game operators who aren't playing by the rules are held accountable so they don't spoil the fun for everyone."
