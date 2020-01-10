abc11 troubleshooter

If you bought Infants' Tylenol, you could be part of $6.3 million settlement

If you bought Infants' Tylenol in the last five years, you could have money coming your way.

Johnson and Johnson has agreed to pay up to $6.3 million dollars to customers who bought Infants' Tylenol since 2014.

The settlement is in response to a class-action lawsuit where Johnson and Johnson was accused of deceptive packaging the medicine in which it was uniquely formulated for infants, when in reality it was the same concentration found in Children's Tylenol. Johnson and Johnson denies any wrongdoing but agreed to pay $6.3 million dollars to consumers to settle the lawsuit.

If you bought Infants' Tylenol and have proof of purchase, the settlement will provide $2.15 for every 1 or 2 fl. oz. bottle purchased. If you don't have proof of purchase, you can collect up to seven bottles for a maximum payment of $15.05. The purchase dates go from October 2014 through January 6, 2020.

You do have to file a claim. The deadline to file is April 13, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooter
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Free File Program makes online tax filing easier
Holiday spending: How to pay off your debts
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
How to prepare for Friday's possible severe storms
Major entrance ramp to Galleria to close for 2 months
ABC13's Morning News
Steering wheel may be to blame for Gulf Freeway crash
Tire crashing through restaurant's window nearly hits worker
Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru
Show More
Willie and Gwen among this year's rodeo performers
Mom brutally attacked by teen girls outside CA high school
Child falls out of crib at Pearland daycare
California bill would end virginity tests on women
Taco Bell giving workers raises, new benefits
More TOP STORIES News