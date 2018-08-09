BUSINESS

H-E-B store on Dairy Ashford closing in one month, president says

H-E-B president Scott McClelland says the store's small size made it impossible to serve the Memorial area the way it hoped.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When it comes to grocery stores, apparently size matters.

H-E-B says it is closing its Energy Corridor location on Dairy Ashford next month after the smaller store struggled to bring customers through its doors.

President Scott McClelland said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the store will close on September 9th.

The location will be converted into an eCommerce fulfillment center to support H-E-B's growing Curbside and Home Delivery business.

"My real estate team is beating the bushes to find a new location for a larger store- not as big as Bunker Hill, but more like what we've built in Montrose, Tanglewood, Bellaire and soon in the Heights," McClelland wrote.

In the end, McClelland said the location never became a destination store, and that a remodel would not allow "enough space to fit everything that you would be looking for."

"I am committed to getting 77079 a better option," McClelland vowed.
