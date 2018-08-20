LAYOFF

Admiral by Alsco, linen and uniform service, laying off 120 positions by October at Houston-area branch

Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Layoffs of as many as 120 positions are expected in the Houston-area at a uniform and linens service.

Admiral by Alsco informed the Texas Workforce Commission of the layoffs earlier this month. The layoffs are expected to be complete by Oct. 8, according to the state agency.

The workplace is located in the Spring Branch area just off Blankenship Drive.

The branch's parent company, Alsco, acquired Admiral in 2015 to expand the company's footprint into Texas.

Its website states the company has branches in 27 states, District of Columbia, and Canada.

