Business

Houston's first traditional Korean spa now open

Houston just got its first traditional Korean spa!

GangNam Spa just opened in northwest Houston, and the owners promise a unique, relaxing experience.

If you've never been before, here are five things you need to know about Korean spas:

  1. They're usually open 24/7! Many clients even sleep at the spa overnight and it's safe. Each person is required to sleep alone, and security is always present.
  2. They are huge! GangNam Spa is more than 30,000 square feet, all dedicated to self care.
  3. The idea is to use natural beauty methods, instead of relying on chemicals. That means a lot of exfoliation and both hot and cold therapy. Some of the rooms are as hot at 150 degrees!
  4. You might be there for a while. Many of the beauty services take hours to complete. Don't worry, though - there's a full service cafeteria if you get hungry.
  5. It's a social event: Bring your friends and family, and don't be surprised if others do, too.

GangNam Spa is located at 4055 Hwy 6 North. They are open 24 hours a day, from Monday to Sunday.

You can learn more at www.GangnamSpa.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonrecreationspaout and about with abc13
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News