Houston's first traditional Korean spa now open

GangNam Spa just opened in northwest Houston, and the owners promise a unique, relaxing experience.
If you've never been before, here are five things you need to know about Korean spas:
- They're usually open 24/7! Many clients even sleep at the spa overnight and it's safe. Each person is required to sleep alone, and security is always present.
- They are huge! GangNam Spa is more than 30,000 square feet, all dedicated to self care.
- The idea is to use natural beauty methods, instead of relying on chemicals. That means a lot of exfoliation and both hot and cold therapy. Some of the rooms are as hot at 150 degrees!
- You might be there for a while. Many of the beauty services take hours to complete. Don't worry, though - there's a full service cafeteria if you get hungry.
- It's a social event: Bring your friends and family, and don't be surprised if others do, too.
GangNam Spa is located at 4055 Hwy 6 North. They are open 24 hours a day, from Monday to Sunday.
You can learn more at www.GangnamSpa.org.