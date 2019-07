Houston's first traditional Korean spa now open

They're usually open 24/7! Many clients even sleep at the spa overnight and it's safe. Each person is required to sleep alone, and security is always present. They are huge! GangNam Spa is more than 30,000 square feet, all dedicated to self care. The idea is to use natural beauty methods, instead of relying on chemicals. That means a lot of exfoliation and both hot and cold therapy. Some of the rooms are as hot at 150 degrees! You might be there for a while. Many of the beauty services take hours to complete. Don't worry, though - there's a full service cafeteria if you get hungry. It's a social event: Bring your friends and family, and don't be surprised if others do, too.

Houston just got its first traditional Korean spa!GangNam Spa just opened in northwest Houston, and the owners promise a unique, relaxing experience.If you've never been before, here are five things you need to know about Korean spas:GangNam Spa is located at 4055 Hwy 6 North. They are open 24 hours a day, from Monday to Sunday.You can learn more at www.GangnamSpa.org