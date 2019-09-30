Business

Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

NEW YORK -- Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The privately held company based in Los Angeles says it will close up to 178 stores. The company once had more than 800 stores in 57 countries.

Forever 21 joins Barneys New York and Diesel USA in a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection as they battle online competitors.

Forever 21 was founded in 1984 and, along with other so-called fast fashion chains like H&M and Zara, rode a wave of popularity among young customers that took off in the mid-1990s. But over the last year or so, fast fashion has fallen out of style.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessforever 21bankruptcyu.s. & worldstore closingretailshopping
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grief through bubbles: Mourners honor fallen deputy
Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Dhaliwal
Astros finish historic regular season with 107 wins and No. 1 seed
Printing company honors fallen deputy with tribute posters
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Show More
Church reopens after 3 years
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
Former strip club gets new life as church
Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD festival returning to Houston
Texans lose to Panthers 16-10, now 2-2 on season.
More TOP STORIES News