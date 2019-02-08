BUSINESS

Delta and Coke apologize for plane crush 'introduction' napkins some found creepy

EMBED </>More Videos

Coke and Delta are apologizing over "introduction" napkins that some passengers found "creepy." (KGO-TV)

Coke and Delta are apologizing over "introduction" napkins that some passengers found "creepy."

A passenger tweeted out napkins he received on a flight that said, "Because you're on a plane full of interesting people and hey you never know."


On the other side is a place to write your name and phone number, so you can hand it to someone else.

In small print, the napkin also says, "Be a little old school. Write down your number and give it to your plane crush. You never know."

Delta and Coke have both apologized saying they started removing the napkins last month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdeltau.s. & worldairlineairline industrycoca-cola
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
BakerRipley offering free tax prep services in Houston area
TV ad featuring Spring business 'smashes' the Super Bowl
Buc-ee's sued in Alabama over gas price dispute
More Business
Top Stories
HPD WARRANT: What was found in home after deadly drug raid
Man accused in shooting in front of kids arrested at Taco Bell
Child found in car next to man's dead body in parking lot
Houston's trained heroes are stuck chopping wood, pouring concrete
Arrested medical assistant's Botox not FDA-approved: police
Juvenile burglary suspects detained after homeowner chased them
Reports of brief flurries and sleet north of Houston
Pop-up bar made of Lego blocks coming to Houston
Show More
American Airlines pilot accused of being drunk before flight
National Enquirer defends actions, will investigate Bezos allegations
AstroWorld memorabilia auction opens to public
Electric car range could be affected by cold temperatures
Father kills himself near deputies after domestic dispute
More News