Del Frisco's Grille marks closing with half off drinks

Del Frisco's Grille marks closing with half off alcoholic drinks

HOUSTON, Texas --
Upper Kirby's West Ave mixed-use complex is about to lose another restaurant. Del Frisco's Grille, the more casual sister restaurant of Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, will close after service on Sept. 16, according to an email the restaurant sent to patrons.

The restaurant's location in The Woodlands will remain open. The restaurant is inviting its customers for one last hurrah by offering 50 percent off all beer, wine, and liquor.

When it opened in 2013, Del Frisco's Grille blended the bar-forward atmosphere of its sister concept Sullivan's Steakhouse with the same level of service provided at Double Eagle. The menu featured comfort food, sandwiches, and a first-rate burger.

Get more about Del Frisco's Grille's closure at Houston CultureMap.
