Chicken restaurant sells out of food in wake of threatening racist letter

SILER CITY, North Carolina -- A restaurant targeted by a threatening racist letter received such an influx in business it had to close because it ran out of food.

The African American owners of A&I's Chicken Shack in North Carolina found a hand-delivered, typed letter filled with threats and the N word.

The owners posted the letter on social media, pushing back against whoever wrote it and showing that they would not be bullied out of town.

The county's sheriff's office even opened an investigation into the letter, saying it may constitute as a hate crime. A deputy was posted outside the restaurant to help with security.

The Siler City community then came out in droves to support the business.

