store closing

Bed Bath & Beyond to close about 40 stores

UNION, New Jersey -- Bed Bath & Beyond says it expects to close around 40 stores this year.

The company is saying, however, that it will also be opening around 15 new locations.

The New Jersey-based home goods retailer said more stores will have to close unless it's able to negotiate more favorable lease terms with its landlords.

Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $253.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessunionstore closing
STORE CLOSING
GNC plans to close up to 900 stores; nearly half in mall locations
Shop that touted Selena and Beyonce as customers closing
Family Dollar to sell alcohol at 1,000 of its stores
Facelift will make Memorial City Mall 'vibrant' and 'upscale'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News