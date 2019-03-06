Business

390 Family Dollar stores to close or be re-branded as Dollar Tree

EMBED <>More Videos

Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores

Family Dollar has announced that 390 stores will close or be re-branded in 2019.

According to CNN, Dollar Tree - which owns Family Dollar - also plans to make big changes to the Family Dollar stores not included in the closing and re-branding effort.

"We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand," Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said in a news release Wednesday.

Family Dollar, which sells a variety of items for under $10, was bought by Dollar Tree in 2015.

CNN said investors of Dollar Tree, which sells all items for $ 1 (with the exception of some 89-cent candy), have been pushing the company to sell or change the ailing line.

Company officials want to re-brand some of the locations as Dollar Trees and renovate others with Dollar Tree merchandise.

A list of closing locations has yet to be released.

SEE ALSO: Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in 2018 sales

EMBED More News Videos

A representative with L Brands, the parent company of the popular lingerie, confirmed they will be closing 53 stores in the U.S.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessstore closingus worlddollar store
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
9-year-old girl gets Chuck E Cheese to change MLB game
Heinz introduces two mayo mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust
Man arrested in December murder of Fairfield Inn hotel employee
Drink beer and save animals at Houston Zoo Brew
Show More
Houston ranks No. 2 as most stressed city in Texas
FDA allows treatment of depression with nasal spray
New stroke treatment in Montgomery Co. gets patients help faster
Woman walking off METRO bus hit by vehicle in N. Houston
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
More TOP STORIES News