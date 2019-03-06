390 Family Dollar stores to close or be re-branded as Dollar Tree

According to CNN, Dollar Tree - which owns Family Dollar - also plans to make big changes to the Family Dollar stores not included in the closing and re-branding effort.
"We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand," Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said in a news release Wednesday.
Family Dollar, which sells a variety of items for under $10, was bought by Dollar Tree in 2015.
CNN said investors of Dollar Tree, which sells all items for $ 1 (with the exception of some 89-cent candy), have been pushing the company to sell or change the ailing line.
Company officials want to re-brand some of the locations as Dollar Trees and renovate others with Dollar Tree merchandise.
A list of closing locations has yet to be released.
