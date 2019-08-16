$400 bill for half a month: Customers upset with energy company

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Customers of energy company Griddy are outraged over a price hike that has some customers paying hundreds of dollars only halfway through the month."Scrambling. Literally. My wife was hitting me up on my cell phone," said Stanley Philip, a former Griddy customer.Philip has since switched energy providers after discovering his utility bill was nearly $400 as of Aug. 15.The husband and father told ABC13 he regularly monitors his family's energy usage on his phone and noticed the cost per kilowatt rapidly climbing in the last few days."Every two and a half minutes, it refreshes what the rates are, so I looked at it and, at one point, it was $8. And I'm like, 'Okay?'" Philip recalled.Jesson Bradshaw, CEO of Energy Ogre, a company that helps consumers in selecting the best utility supplier, explained the costs associated with energy is constantly fluctuating."It's an ever-changing market. It's always a function of what supply and demand looks like," Bradshaw said.For a company like Griddy, Bradshaw said customers must hope the supply for energy remains plentiful, even when there is a huge demand.He explained that's not always the case."I think the biggest problem is a lot of folks that signed up for those kinds of plans didn't fully understand the exposure. That's the big problem," Bradshaw said.Griddy says it prides itself on providing customers with wholesale electricity, which saves the customer money.The company provided a statement and tips to ABC13 regarding the recent complaints coming from customers:DATA