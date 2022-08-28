Surveillance video captures suspect stealing over $20k worth of equipment from business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department needs the public's help in identifying a suspect that burglarized a building in southwest Houston.

On Friday, June 3, 2022, surveillance video captured the unidentified suspect breaking into the building in the 9800 block of Bissonnet Street at 2:19 a.m.

While inside, the suspect stole computers and other electronics worth $20,146.75, according to police.

The suspect then fled from the building in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading up to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS or can be submitted online on the Crime Stoppers website.