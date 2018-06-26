Burglars use sledgehammer to break into home in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Burglars use sledgehammer to break into home in north Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New surveillance video shows burglars using a sledgehammer to break into a home near the Greenspoint area.

The family is sharing the video in hopes of someone recognizing the suspects.

Samantha Hernandez took to Facebook Sunday night saying that two men broke into her mother-in-law's home in the Remington Ranch subdivision.

She says the police advised her that they had a similar call two days before in the same neighborhood.

The family is asking anyone with information or anyone who may recognize the men to call police.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryresidential burglaryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News