Bun B's H-town Takeover adds 4 more artists to star-studded rodeo concert

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday afternoon that Baby Bash, Big Pokey, Frankie J and H-Town are all going to join Bun B on March 11, which will also be Black Heritage Day.
It's certainly a star-studded lineup as these four latest artists are on top of the previously announced rappers - Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Lil Flip and Z-Ro - who were already set to join Bun B.
Ticket prices start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee.
You can visit this AXS page to buy tickets, but the rodeo encourages you to create an AXS account ahead of your purchase to save time at checkout.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @paulwallbaby is joining @BunBTrillOG's H-Town Takeover on Friday, March 11, for Black Heritage Day presented by @Kroger! pic.twitter.com/4VfXTrpzwC— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 6, 2022
Here's the full rodeo lineup:
- Feb. 28: Cody Johnson
- March 1: Keith Urban
- March 2: Tim McGraw takes the stage on Armed Forces Appreciation Day
- March 3: For King and Country
- March 4: Ricky Martin
- March 5: Jon Pardi
- March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana performing on Go Tejano Day
- March 7: Luke Bryan takes the stage on First Responders Day
- March 8: Maren Morris
- March 9: Kane Brown
- March 10: Journey
- March 11: Bun B's H-Town takeover performance for Black Heritage Day
- March 12: Parker McCollum
- March 13: Dierks Bentley
- March 14: Sam Hunt
- March 15: Gwen Stefani
- March 16: Khalid
- March 17: Chris Stapleton
- March 18: Marshmello
- March 19: Brad Paisley
- March 20: George Strait
