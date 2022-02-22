Bun B's H-town Takeover adds 4 more artists to star-studded rodeo concert

Feb. 28 : Cody Johnson

: Cody Johnson March 1 : Keith Urban

: Keith Urban March 2: Tim McGraw takes the stage on Armed Forces Appreciation Day

March 3 : For King and Country

: For King and Country March 4 : Ricky Martin

: Ricky Martin March 5: Jon Pardi

March 6 : Los Tucanes de Tijuana performing on Go Tejano Day

: Los Tucanes de Tijuana performing on Go Tejano Day March 7 : Luke Bryan takes the stage on First Responders Day

: Luke Bryan takes the stage on First Responders Day March 8: Maren Morris

March 9 : Kane Brown

: Kane Brown March 10 : Journey

: Journey March 11: Bun B's H-Town takeover performance for Black Heritage Day

March 12 : Parker McCollum

: Parker McCollum March 13 : Dierks Bentley

: Dierks Bentley March 14: Sam Hunt

March 15 : Gwen Stefani

: Gwen Stefani March 16 : Khalid

: Khalid March 17: Chris Stapleton

March 18 : Marshmello

: Marshmello March 19 : Brad Paisley

: Brad Paisley March 20: George Strait

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rap legend Bun B's takeover at the rodeo just got even bigger.The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday afternoon that Baby Bash, Big Pokey, Frankie J and H-Town are all going to join Bun B on March 11, which will also be Black Heritage Day.It's certainly a star-studded lineup as these four latest artists are on top of the previously announced rappers - Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Lil Flip and Z-Ro - who were already set to join Bun B.Ticket prices start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee.but the rodeo encourages you to create an AXS account ahead of your purchase to save time at checkout.Here's the full rodeo lineup: