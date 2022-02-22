rodeo houston

Bun B's H-town Takeover adds 4 more artists to star-studded rodeo concert

Paul Wall, Lil Flip, Z-Ro, Lil Keke and Slim Thug were all already set to be part of Bun B's H-Town Takeover.
Full RodeoHouston 2022 concert lineup finally revealed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rap legend Bun B's takeover at the rodeo just got even bigger.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday afternoon that Baby Bash, Big Pokey, Frankie J and H-Town are all going to join Bun B on March 11, which will also be Black Heritage Day.

It's certainly a star-studded lineup as these four latest artists are on top of the previously announced rappers - Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Lil Flip and Z-Ro - who were already set to join Bun B.

Ticket prices start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee.

You can visit this AXS page to buy tickets, but the rodeo encourages you to create an AXS account ahead of your purchase to save time at checkout.





Here's the full rodeo lineup:

  • Feb. 28: Cody Johnson
  • March 1: Keith Urban
  • March 2: Tim McGraw takes the stage on Armed Forces Appreciation Day
  • March 3: For King and Country
  • March 4: Ricky Martin
  • March 5: Jon Pardi
  • March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana performing on Go Tejano Day
  • March 7: Luke Bryan takes the stage on First Responders Day
  • March 8: Maren Morris
  • March 9: Kane Brown
  • March 10: Journey
  • March 11: Bun B's H-Town takeover performance for Black Heritage Day
  • March 12: Parker McCollum
  • March 13: Dierks Bentley
  • March 14: Sam Hunt
  • March 15: Gwen Stefani
  • March 16: Khalid
  • March 17: Chris Stapleton
  • March 18: Marshmello
  • March 19: Brad Paisley
  • March 20: George Strait

