Bun B to reveal more guests later this week for All-American Takeover at Houston rodeo

Rapper Bun B shared that he will reveal later this week who else is joining him for his All-American Takeover at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Say I yi, yi yi yi. Your opportunity to sing that and shake it like a salt shaker with tens of thousands of your closest friends, at least for one night anyway, is getting closer after Houston rap legend and Trill Burgers founder Bun B announced that the Ying Yang Twins will be part of his All-American Takeover at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo set Tuesday, March 12.

Bun B will return to the rodeo stage to headline his third takeover after his history-making debut in 2022.

The takeover began with a focus on H-Town that year, with Bun featuring a deep roster of fellow Houston talent, including Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Tobe Nwigwe, Baby Bash, Big Pokey, and Frankie J.

He returned the next year for his Southern takeover, which featured Louisiana's Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.

Now, the All-American takeover is all about going nationwide, as in from West to East Coast and everywhere in between.

"People don't realize how big of a deal the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert series is. It's very quietly one of the largest music festivals in the world," Bun B said. "It's 21 days of concerts in a football stadium averaging 60,000-plus people per night. My night is no different. So I wanted to bring an amazing amount of talent representation."

So far, that includes Fat Tony, Nelly, Rick Ross, That Mexican OT, the aforementioned Ying Yang Twins, E-40 and Too $hort.

It's all part of that national appeal because, as Bun B explained, the rodeo is far from just regional. In fact, he noted that while he started out approaching guests, that soon shifted to people approaching him to be a part of it.

But he's not done with the major reveals yet.

While he wouldn't tip his hand regarding speculation of a Beyoncé or Megan Thee Stallion sighting, Bun B did say that eager fans should watch his social media pages Thursday and Friday at about 9 a.m. for announcements on who's joining him next.

During the week, the concerts typically start around 9 p.m. The rodeo, where athletes compete in everything from bull riding to barrel racing, comes before the live music (but is a show in itself!). The concerts last roughly an hour, which creates for an interesting challenge for the music coordinator, who has to figure out how to rotate song selections among the artists weaving in and out on stage.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above for more insights on how Bun B's takeovers come together.

The rodeo is on now through March 17.