Bullet lodged in mom's cheek from random shooting on I-10

"I never thought this would happen (to me)," she said.
She said it's by the grace of God that she's here after getting shot in the face Sunday afternoon.
"The hole is right here and the bullet is right here," she pointed to the wound.
We first told you about a family whose vehicle was hit on I-10 coming from Beaumont. Their car window was shattered, but luckily, no one was injured. However, at the same time, near the Lockwood exit, Viesca's vehicle was also hit.
SEE ALSO: Couple shot at while driving on I-10 in east Houston
"They almost kill me," she said. "It's not right."
Just moments before she was hit, Viesca said she was praying. Her only daughter is now cancer-free, so she was thanking God and then she heard a pop.
"I feel like something go inside," she said.
She felt a piercing warm sensation as blood came rushing down.
Still, she drove home thinking this was going to be the last time she would see her family. She wanted to say goodbye.
"I want to see my kids. I want to tell my family," she said.
She's a mom of three boys and one daughter. She also has 17 grandchildren and one on the way. All of their faces ran through her mind.
"I'm blessed. He gave me a second chance. I know that," she kept saying.
This holiday season, she's hugging everyone tighter, and her only Christmas wish is that Houston police catch whoever is responsible.
"They need to find these people. They are going to do it again. That's for sure," she said.
If you would like to help the family, they have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses.
Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.