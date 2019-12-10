Couple shot at while driving on I-10 in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man says his parents were shot at while driving on I-10 Sunday afternoon.

The man told ABC13 the couple was heading westbound on the freeway between 610 and Lockwood around lunchtime when they suddenly heard noises.

They thought it was debris until they discovered their windows had been shot out.

The couple says they don't know why anyone would shoot at them and that they hadn't been in any arguments.

According to the couple's son, Houston police told him a woman in that area was also shot at after his parents' initial report.

No one was hurt.

It's not clear if the incidents are related.

