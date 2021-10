Buc-ee's is building a new 'world's largest convenience store'... and it's not in Texas

EMBED >More News Videos They say everything's bigger in Texas. Apparently the Tar Heel State wasn't ready for that. Or Beaver Nuggets. Or what could've become the cleanest restrooms on the East Coast.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tennessee (KTRK) -- Watch out, New Braunfels. You're about to lose your "world's biggest Buc-ee's" bragging rights.The Texas-staple gas station chain announced last week that it is constructing its newest, biggest location in Sevier County, Tennessee, according to WATE. The Tennessee location will be 74,000 square-feet with 120 fueling positions, EV charging stations, and a 250-foot long car wash. The location will sit on a 200-acre development.For reference, the current record-holder location in New Braunfels is 66,336 square-feet.The new location doesn't just break the biggest Buc-ee's world record, it will also strip the New Braunfels location from its world's largest convenience store title.The Sevier County location is positioned in a perfect location to welcome travelers to the Smoky Mountains.Buc-ee's has 38 stores in Texas, but it has been expanding throughout the southeast with stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and constructing stores in South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.