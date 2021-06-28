gas station

Buc-ee's is building a new 'world's largest convenience store'... and it's not in Texas

SEVIER COUNTY, Tennessee (KTRK) -- Watch out, New Braunfels. You're about to lose your "world's biggest Buc-ee's" bragging rights.

The Texas-staple gas station chain announced last week that it is constructing its newest, biggest location in Sevier County, Tennessee, according to WATE.

The Tennessee location will be 74,000 square-feet with 120 fueling positions, EV charging stations, and a 250-foot long car wash. The location will sit on a 200-acre development.

For reference, the current record-holder location in New Braunfels is 66,336 square-feet.

The new location doesn't just break the biggest Buc-ee's world record, it will also strip the New Braunfels location from its world's largest convenience store title.

The Sevier County location is positioned in a perfect location to welcome travelers to the Smoky Mountains.

Buc-ee's has 38 stores in Texas, but it has been expanding throughout the southeast with stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and constructing stores in South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.

