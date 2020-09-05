Aggie and parents killed when sightseeing flight crashed just after takeoff, NTSB reports

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) -- A small plane that crashed last weekend in Texas, killing three family members and injuring another person, had just taken off from the airport, federal officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Thursday that the pilot had purchased the Piper PA-24-250 airplane about a week earlier.

The plane crashed Sunday afternoon at Coulter Airfield in Bryan, about 85 miles northwest of Houston. The NTSB said it came to rest on a grass field on the end of a runway.

Bryan police have identified those killed as 21-year-old Victoria Walker and her parents, 54-year-old David Walker and 51-year-old Tamara Walker.

RELATED: Aggie and her parents identified as plane crash victims
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Here's everything we know about the victims of a small plane crash in Bryan, Texas Sunday.



KBTX-TV identified the lone survivor of the crash as Luke Armstrong. He is still recovering in the hospital from his critical injuries. Armstrong is a senior at Texas A&M studying construction science, according to friends.

The NTSB did not name the occupants of the plane but said in the report that the pilot, who was male, died. The four people aboard the plane had planned to do a sightseeing flight in the local area, according to the agency.

Police said the Walkers were from Farmersville, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH crews recover the airplane that crashed at Coulter Field Airport in Bryan on Sunday leaving three dead.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bryancollege studentstexas newstexas a&m universityplane accidentwoman killedman killedplane crash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evicted dad from viral video near tears, but for a different reason
Beloved Katy ISD nurse dies after COVID-19 battle
Funeral held for 2-year-old Maliyah Bass Friday
Woman killed was trying to end abusive relationship, family says
Beaches are open, but there are some things to know
Scattered thunderstorms popping up this afternoon
Texas man was not indicted for filling out 1,700 mail-in ballots
Show More
There's no longer a deadline for $20M rental help, Turner says
Suspects on the run after killing Cleveland police officer
Deborah Wrigley signs off after 42 years at ABC13
Deshaun Watson offers Houston family help after getting evicted
There's a new In-N-Out Burger now open in Houston area!
More TOP STORIES News