Special Olympics athletes coming together after competitions canceled

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Special Olympics athletes around Texas are connecting virtually since they can't practice and compete together in person.The 51st annual Summer Games and qualifying competitions are canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns."I just feel like Special Olympics has really given me a place to belong," explained Bruce Clarke, an athlete who now works as an athlete leadership coordinator for the organization."You know, people have a tendency to walk by and not recognize our athletes at times and it's a very isolated world," explained President/CEO Tim Martin. "You take away that mechanism you have through Special Olympics, it becomes very isolating, so we understand that.Athletes are now connecting virtually, sharing challenges, games, and laughs."It's not just the athletes that can do those fun competitions," Martin said. "It's all of us and if you have a different workout or something you can do with the athletes, we encourage you to get involved."If you'd like to get involved, click here for more info:https://www.sotx.org/