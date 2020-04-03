Food & Drink

Breakfast spot in EADO perfect for tacos on-the-go

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's hard to miss the iconic pink and green building, the smell of freshly made tortillas and the long line of people waiting to get in.

Brothers Taco House has been a part of East Downtown since 2003. They're known for not only for their fast service, but for their delicious breakfast and lunch tacos.



"I never tasted anything like this ever in my life," said local musician Bellion Boss. "The authenticity, you know, the way the tacos taste, you can tell they take their time and care in what they do."

Seventeen years ago they started with the goal of serving great-tasting fast food to those who may live life on the run, such as doctors, lawyers or nurses.

Miguel Alejandro's father named the restaurant after his brother. He's now the current manager.

"It has to start with the tortilla," explained Alejandro. "It is homemade and our food is ready to go. I mean, as soon as you come in, you probably spend less than 10 minutes in line. You go in and out and have your food."

Brothers Taco House is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on weekends during select hours. It's located at 1604 Emancipation Ave.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodieabc13 plus eadolunchbusinessfoodmexicanabc13 plusfamilytacosrestaurantbreakfastbe localish
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News