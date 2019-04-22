Twin brothers charged with DWI after hitting deputies at scene of crash that killed teen

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two deputies were injured after a possible drunk driving crash Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old woman died after her vehicle was struck by a Harris County Toll Road Authority vehicle. Her car was stopped or moving slowly on Beltway 8 at Galveston Road when it was hit.

Deputies said there was also a baby in the backseat. The driver, who police described as a 21-year-old man, and baby were transported to Bayshore Hospital in Pasadena for evaluation.

While deputies were blocking traffic at the scene, they were hit in a second crash.

Two vehicles, a pickup driven by 37-year-old James Bramlet, and a passenger car driven by his twin brother Joseph Bramlet, caused a crash that led the pickup truck to slam into a K-9 patrol vehicle.



Deputies said both brothers were intoxicated and were both charged with DWI. James was also charged for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

One deputy suffered head and neck pain as a result of the crash and the second suffered an ankle injury. A K-9 officer was also in the vehicle, but wasn't injured.

Both deputies were treated at Southeast Memorial Hospital and have since been released. The K-9 was evaluated at a local vet hospital and he too has been released.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer injureddrunk driving
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News