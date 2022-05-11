3 Life Flight helicopters seen at shooting scene in Brookshire

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect who shot multiple people in Brookshire remains at large, according to police. This is the third shooting officers have reported in less than 24 hours.Police said the most recent incident happened at a house on Purdy and Fourth Street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.ABC13 was at the scene when three different Life Flight helicopters landed to take people to a hospital.A man at the scene told us his cousin, a DJ in his 20s, was one of four people shot."I mean he's a loveable guy. Every time he sees me, he tells me he loves me. I see him on the trail rides. He just lost his mother from a homicide here in Brookshire a year and a half ago. I'm definitely worried about him.," said Albert Flores.Police have not yet released the victims' conditions.