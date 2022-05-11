3 Life Flight helicopters seen at shooting scene in Brookshire

Police looking for shooter who injured multiple people in Brookshire

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect who shot multiple people in Brookshire remains at large, according to police. This is the third shooting officers have reported in less than 24 hours.

SEE ALSO: Brookshire police investigating 2 different scenes in shooting that may have started with road rage

Police said the most recent incident happened at a house on Purdy and Fourth Street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

ABC13 was at the scene when three different Life Flight helicopters landed to take people to a hospital.

A man at the scene told us his cousin, a DJ in his 20s, was one of four people shot.

"I mean he's a loveable guy. Every time he sees me, he tells me he loves me. I see him on the trail rides. He just lost his mother from a homicide here in Brookshire a year and a half ago. I'm definitely worried about him.," said Albert Flores.

Police have not yet released the victims' conditions.

