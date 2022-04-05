HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you ever get tired of your parents telling you to eat your vegetables? Well, a new study from Johns Hopkins University shows that leafy greens could provide protection not only from common colds, but even COVID-19.
Researchers said they found that a chemical in broccoli, kale and brussels sprouts might slow the growth of the virus.
Dr. Brooke Goldner, an autoimmune disease specialist, broke down the study.
"What they found is there is a chemical called Sulforaphane found in cruciferous veggies. Most of it is in broccoli and kale," Dr. Goldner explained. "What it does is it actually cuts the replication of the virus that cuts coronavirus in half."
The study said in part that scientists exposed cells to Sulforaphane two hours before infecting them with COVID and other common cold viruses. It showed that the viruses were not able to replicate by as much as 50% including the delta and omicron variants.
Dr. Goldner said the best way to benefit from this is to get more fresh greens in your diet. All you have to do is drink a healthy green smoothie daily.
She offers free recipes on her Goodbye Lupus website.
Eating these vegetables could cut growth of coronavirus in half, study shows
