If you drive along Buffalo Speedway at Brays Bayou, you'll be taking a detour starting next week.On Monday, the Buffalo Speedway Bridge will shut down in both directions for 12 months.It's being torn down and replaced with a taller bridge with dedicated left turn lanes and 10-foot wide sidewalks. The new bridge will have two traffic lanes in each direction, as it does today.The higher bridge will help prevent street flooding issues from rising bayou water.During construction, drivers should detour to Kirby or Stella Link.Expect delays, because this is a major thoroughfare to the Medical Center and NRG Park.This is the first of 13 bridges that will be demolished and rebuilt as part of Project Brays. The Ardmore Bridge will be rebuilt simultaneously with the Buffalo Speedway Bridge. The Stella Link and South Rice bridges are also set for demolition.