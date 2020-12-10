Man charged with murder after Houston woman found dead in trunk of car

READ MORE: Woman found dead in trunk of car was strangled, officials say
Police say 35-year-old Victor Campbell Jr. has been charged in the murder of Briana Johnson. He's being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Texas state troopers found Johnson's body while searching a car involved in a chase that began in Chambers County last week. Campbell, who was driving the car, was speeding while headed eastbound on I-10 when a trooper pulled him over near FM 365, authorities said.
He took off from the traffic stop, leading troopers on the chase that ended when he crashed near a church resale shop parking lot in Beaumont.
An autopsy determined that Johnson died by manual strangulation, according to a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace. Campbell also faces additional charges for felony evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
He has several previous charges for family violence.
WATCH: This is video after the chase, where authorities found a woman's body in the trunk.
Meanwhile, Johnson's friends told Eyewitness News she was loved by many and had an unforgettable sense of humor, loved make-up and would share her work on her YouTube channel. Johnson was also a Texas Southern University graduate.
"She was happy," said friend Cierra Kenner. "She always kept me laughing."
A GoFundMe account has been created for Johnson.
