Backward Flag Brewing is an ode to veterans

FORKED RIVER, NJ -- Torie Fisher opened Backward Flag Brewing in 2015.As her service in the military began to wind down she started planning her next step.She used all her retirement money to fund Backward Flag Brewing Company, just outside Long Beach Island.The space has become a haven for veterans and members of the service industry who have supported Torie and she has repaid the favor.The walls are decorated with hundreds of patches from visitors who served, representing a range of industries from prosecutors to foreign governments to Torie's own Hooligans patch from her military days.Her uniform hangs on the wall alongside her wife's uniform, who is currently active in the military. There are tables donated by former Navy and a Backward Flag logo made out of wood created by someone from her unit. Although she didn't create the brewery to be a veteran space it has organically grown because of the special bond military service creates.The beer menu appeals to all beer lovers, with stouts and IPAs named mostly with military monikers but some just for fun.The brewery has grown from a two-barrel system when they started to the 10-barrel system they operate today.The brewery has also given Torie the opportunity to start a non-profit called Arms 2 Artisans.It is aimed at post-9/11 veterans looking to make the jump from military service to an artisinal trade.She remembers the struggles she went through making that same leap and hopes her non-profit can make the transition easier.699 Challenger Way, Forked River, NJ 08731