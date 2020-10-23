Society

Video shows Brazos Co. deputy saving 20-day-old baby boy who stopped breathing

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Brazos County Sheriff's Office deputy is being deemed a hero and was honored with a special award after he saved the life of a 20-day-old baby boy who stopped breathing.

Deputy Adam Dodson was awarded the Life Saving Medal.

The life-changing incident happened on Sept. 18. Dodson was dispatched to a mobile home where CPR was being performed on the baby.

READ ALSO: 10-month-old falls 8-feet down into heating vent

When he arrived, he said the baby wasn't conscious and wasn't breathing.

"With the baby's parents looking on in desperation, [Dodson] began to perform life-saving measures, clearing the child's airway and performing the Heimlich maneuver for infants," said the sheriff's office in a statement.

READ ALSO: Body cam footage shows Atlanta police officer rescue 7-month-old baby locked in hot car

EMBED More News Videos

A dramatic rescue caught on bodycam shows an officer rescue a baby from a hot car in Atlanta, Georgia.



Dodson said after what seemed to be the longest minute of his life, he noticed the baby became responsive and started to breathe on his own.

The baby was sent to the hospital. Authorities said one of the responding medics later reached out to Dodson and acknowledged his quick life-saving actions by saying, "Good job on that call, you saved that baby's life."

"Adam's calm and decisive action, unquestionably saved this baby's life, and he, without a doubt, deserves to be awarded the Life Saving Medal," said the sheriff's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybryanbaby rescuedtexas newsrescuecaught on videogood samaritanu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos: LIVE
Harris County voters can go on with drive-thru voting
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
A noticeable cool down arrives Friday evening
ABC13 hosts town hall honoring Crime Stoppers of Houston
Ben Carson visits Humble to assess need for help during pandemic
Dallas-based hop-on jet offering flights to Houston for $99
Show More
Clear Creek ISD says teen's allegations against employees are false
Wife of man accused of killing officer wants to thank HPD
Chilling video surfaces of man accused of killing younger wife
HISD teachers call in sick to protest over COVID-19
Mom wants answers of daughter's alleged beating over face mask
More TOP STORIES News