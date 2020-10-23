Video shows Brazos Co. deputy saving 20-day-old baby boy who stopped breathing

Deputy Adam Dodson was awarded the Life Saving Medal.
The life-changing incident happened on Sept. 18. Dodson was dispatched to a mobile home where CPR was being performed on the baby.
When he arrived, he said the baby wasn't conscious and wasn't breathing.
"With the baby's parents looking on in desperation, [Dodson] began to perform life-saving measures, clearing the child's airway and performing the Heimlich maneuver for infants," said the sheriff's office in a statement.
Dodson said after what seemed to be the longest minute of his life, he noticed the baby became responsive and started to breathe on his own.
The baby was sent to the hospital. Authorities said one of the responding medics later reached out to Dodson and acknowledged his quick life-saving actions by saying, "Good job on that call, you saved that baby's life."
"Adam's calm and decisive action, unquestionably saved this baby's life, and he, without a doubt, deserves to be awarded the Life Saving Medal," said the sheriff's office.