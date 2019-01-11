Brawl between 2 girls at Elkins HS caught on camera

The Ft. Bend school district is investigating a fight between female students that was caught on video.School officials say they are investigating the incident at Elkins High School and what led up to it, but students told ABC13 that there has been a long-standing feud between the two seniors since ninth grade."It is disturbing to me as a parent 'cause that's not what I want my child to be here for," said Diana Landry, a parent of an Elkins student.The school district said no charges have been filed in the incident.