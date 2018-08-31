Boyfriend of mystery doorbell ringer was 'no monster,' his brother says

Deputies say they are continuing their investigation, even though Dennis Collins killed himself.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas --
The brother of the boyfriend of a mystery Texas woman who sparked a nationwide hunt after she was filmed ringing doorbells for help insisted the woman was in no way a captive and disputed her claim that she was sexually assaulted, he told ABC News in an exclusive interview.

"It was just kinky sex, and that was the extent of it," said Jeff Collins, the only brother of Dennis Ray Collins, who was accused of sexually assaulting the woman before killing himself. "It wasn't like what people are saying -- she was never a captive or being kept in his house against her will.

"My brother was no monster," he added.

The woman was recorded by a surveillance camera last week as she went from house to house in the dead of night, clad only in a T-shirt and with what appeared to be broken restraints on her wrists. The five-day search for her ended when authorities found Dennis Ray Collins, 49, lying dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his house in the same neighborhood.

The woman's face has been blurred in all videos and her identity is being withheld, because officials say she is a victim of domestic violence.

