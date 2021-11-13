hit and run

Police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck 12-year-old

By Patrina Adger
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old boy is slowly recovering in the hospital after family says he was hit by a truck and left on the side of the road to die.

Raul Moreno was struck near Gulf Bank Road on Nov. 5 while walking to his aunt's home. His mother, Elizabeth Sanchez, said she's thankful her son is alive and alert after the incident.

According to a witness, the boy crossed the street and was just feet away from his aunt's driveway when a white Ford F-150 hit him and drove off.

"It's horrible. They didn't stop," said Sanchez. "They didn't help him. They didn't help us pull him out of the ditch. They just left."

Sanchez said she ran outside to find Raul face-down in a ditch.

"He couldn't move, so he could have drowned in the ditch if we didn't get to him fast enough," she said.

Raul was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The boy suffered a broken arm, multiple fractures in his face and a broken pelvis.

"He can't walk. He can't put pressure on his right side because he does have a fractured pelvis. He cannot get up by himself," said Sanchez.

ABC13 spoke with the boy's father a week after the accident. He said that despite his son going through such a horrible ordeal, Raul has been playing games with family and is in good spirits.

The Harris County Sherriff's Office in Humble said a white Ford F-150 is the only description they have of the vehicle involved in the accident.

The family is urging anyone who has seen a similar vehicle with front end damage to call the sheriff's office at 281-446-9155.
