CHILD RESCUED

Boy rescued from 10-foot manure pit

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy rescued from manure pit: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 p.m., May 19, 2018 (WPVI)

By
HONEY BROOK TWP., Pennsylvania --
Emergency crews responded to a dairy farm in Pennsylvania to rescue a child who became trapped inside a manure pit.

The 3-year-old was reported to be trapped on top of a pit that was 10-feet deep and ran underneath a large barn housing dairy cows.

"We were unable to get to him because of the thickness of the manure," said Honey Brook Fire County Deputy Chief Jake Bailey. "We pulled back out to focus on ventilation."

Honey Brook Fire Company called for a team that specializes in confined agricultural rescues.

Bailey knew they had to convince the boy to stay still.

"His whole body was sitting on the manure, so he was completely above the manure, but if he had moved around a lot, it would've been a different story," he said. "The manure is kind of like a quicksand, the more you move, the more you sink."

The heavy rains made rescue efforts difficult. A fire engine became stuck in the mud.

Fire crews prepared boards for crews to safely reach the child.

"Once they arrived, they had guys in suits and harnesses. We were able to send them down with tag lines and were able to crawl across the plywood that was set up to help be able to get to the child," said Bailey.

The child was taken to Ephrata Community Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child rescuedfarming accidentu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD RESCUED
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Mom tosses kids out of burning building to save their lives
2-year-old boy falls into septic tank
Police cadet saves 2 girls from drowning
Babysitter accused of locking boy in 120-degree car
More child rescued
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News