Boy, 6, climbed locked fence to pool before drowning: Deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wearing her son's favorite colors, green and white, Quanisha Brown reminded family and friends Monday night to cherish every moment with their children."Parents should not have to bury their children," she told a crowd of about 50 at a vigil. She had to make a decision no mother should have to."I didn't want to see him suffer like that," she said.She says on Sunday she had to make the decision to take her 6-year-old son, Ha'leel Thomas, off life support.Friday night, he was found unconscious in the pool at the Vineyard Trace apartments on Kuykendahl. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said he climbed over the pool fence to gain access. It had been closed by the Harris County Public Health Department. The gate was locked.Thomas' family says he was in the care of a babysitter while his mother was at work."For this to happen, we need justice. We really do because he wasn't in his mother's care. He was in someone else's care and I feel like she has to face what happened to my grand baby," said Monica Tademy, Ha'leel's grandmother.The Harris County Sheriff's Office and CPS are investigating. No one has been charged."We will not let this baby's name go in vain," said Michael "Big Texas" Holiday, a community activist.With balloons and candles, the vigil was to remember the playful and happy boy whose death has caused so much pain.