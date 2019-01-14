Boy, 11, rescued after falling through ice in Illinois

An 11-year-old boy fell through the ice in Naperville.

NAPERVILLE, Illinois --
Naperville firefighters rescued an 11-year-old boy who fell through the ice on a retention pond.

The boy fell into the pond at about 5 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex.

When emergency personnel arrived, the boy was in the center of the pond and surrounded by ice.

The boy told his rescuers that his feet were stuck in the muddy bottom.

They tossed the boy a rope with a flotation device attached.

The crew pulled the boy to safety within minutes of arriving, officials said.

He was not seriously injured.

The rescue was captured on video.
