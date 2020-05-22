Bingo, bowling and more make a return in Texas today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas enters its second phase of reopening, more businesses across the Houston area are preparing to open their doors once again.All Texas restaurants will now be able to ramp up capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent. However, Gov. Greg Abbott said capacity guidelines do not apply to outdoor areas.Bars can reopen at 25 percent capacity. The state's guidelines state any parts of the establishment or facility that have "interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, interactivegames, and video arcades" must remain closed. Interactive amusement venues such as video arcades, amusement parks, and water parks, are also to remain closed.Bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks, drive-ins, zoos and aquariums can also open at a 25 percent capacity.ABC13 visited Del Mar Lanes in Houston, where they're adjusting the bowling experience to make it safe, but still fun for visitors.Employees are using hospital-grade disinfectant to clean the balls, and are asking all customers leave their balls at their lanes after playing so they can be disinfected before the next group comes.Although customers aren't required to wear face masks at Del Mar, all employees will wear them at all times. And of course, they'll be operating at 25 percent capacity, only using every other lane.ABC13 also visited the Family Bingo Center off the North Loop where owner Amanda Pool says they're just looking forward to getting back to a sense of normalcy."We have three sanitation stations at the hall, and we physically removed quite a few chairs," Pool said.When people show up, they'll be called up by number to make sure they aren't standing too close together when buying bingo cards.They also have markers placed on the ground to remind customers to stand six feet apart.Like Del Mar Lanes, face masks won't be required, but are encouraged.In order to operate at 25 percent capacity, only 175 people will be allowed inside at a time.