Booker T. Washington historic season ends in regional final

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Booker T. Washington boys basketball team had a historic season in 2022. The Eagles made their first appearance in 27 years at the regional tournament.The crowd made the trip to Lufkin for the 4a Regional Final. No. 3 in the state, Booker T. Washington, playing No. 2 in the state, Silsbee, with a berth to the state tournament for the winner.Booker T. comes in winners of 18 straight and hasn't appeared in the regional tournament since 1995. Silsbee got out to an 11-6 start. Then the Eagles started to click.Junior Andre Walker II was on fire in the first quarter. Walker connects on four 3's in the opening period. Junior Kenneth Lewis chipped in 11 in the first quarter. Lewis finished with a game-high of 29 points. Washington led 33-21 after the first quarter.Walker hits right before the buzzer in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 49-41 halftime lead. Andre finished with 21 all in the 1st half.Booker T. was outscored 23-9 by Silsbee in the third quarter. The worst part for Washington was late in the third quarter when the Tigers connected on three. Silsbee led 64-58 after three.In the fourth quarter, sophomore Christopher McDermott kept the game close as eight of his 16 points were scored in the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 72 with a minute and 30 seconds to play until the Tigers scored four straight points that proved to be the difference. Silsbee wins and advanced to the state tournament for the 9th time in school history with a score of 80-74.