houston police department

Bodycam video shows HPD firing 21 shots at man in distress

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly six months after the killing of Nicolas Chavez, a suicidal man who was shot multiple times while Houston police officers responded to a person in distress, the police department gave the public a first look at the body camera footage showing the officers' interaction with the 27-year-old.

The footage release Thursday came hours after four officers were fired by HPD. Between them, 21 shots were unloaded.

In explaining the terminations, Chief Art Acevedo said the lethal rounds "were not objectively reasonable."

The footage was shown during a news conference that also included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who was visibly upset by the shooting.

Note: ABC13 chose not to carry the live release of the footage due to its strong graphic content.

WATCH: Mayor Turner on officers' firings: 'You have to call a ball a ball and a strike a strike'

Moments after the news conference, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the case against the officers is being presented directly to a grand jury.

"I met with the mother, father and wife of Nicolas Chavez to listen to their concerns and personally assure them that our Civil Rights Division prosecutors will conduct a thorough, independent review of all the evidence in his death. Once we complete our review, we will present the case directly to a grand jury. That grand jury will determine whether the Houston Police officers who shot Nicolas Chavez were justified or whether they committed a crime," Ogg said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, and shortly after the officer firings were announced, the Houston Police Officers' Union blasted the department's actions.

"This unjust and deplorable decision by Chief Acevedo has sent a shock wave through HPD, even if you deescalate, retreat, follow policy, training and the law...you will still lose your job as a Houston Police Officer," Houston police union president Joe Gamaldi tweeted Thursday.

RELATED: HPD chief Art Acevedo says he's investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in east Houston

Chavez was killed after officers responded to a call about a suicidal person who was armed and running into traffic in the 800 block of Gazin Street in northeast Houston.

Acevedo told ABC13 after the incident that Chavez had a sharp object, which turned out to be a piece of rebar and ignored commands from officers as he stabbed himself.

The officers first fired bean bags and used tasers on Chavez before firing at him with live rounds, Acevedo said.

Those came as Chavez was on his knees and pulling in an officer's taser that was discharged already, according to Acevedo.

A barrage of gunfire followed. That's the part caught on a widely-circulated cell phone video.

WATCH: ABC13's Jessica Willey report from April 2020 on the shooting investigation
EMBED More News Videos

Chief promises a thorough investigation of police shooting.



"That video raises a lot of questions, but I promise you, they will be answered," Acevedo told reporters on April 30. "We hold our people to standards. They're trained. We're going to look at everything and will come back with our findings, both criminally and administratively as soon as we can."

Acevedo said there were 70 videos from the body-worn camera of officers who were at the scene that night.

HPD identified the officers involved shortly after the shooting.

Sgt. Benjamin LeBlanc, 12 years with HPD
Patrick Rubio, 2 years
Omar Tapia, 1 year
Kevin Nguyen, 1 year
Luis Alvarado, 1 year

It wasn't clear which of the five identified were fired.





The video above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootinghouston police departmentfatal shootingofficer involved shootingshootingman killedhouston politics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attorney: 'What is the city so desperate to hide?'
Man found shot outside of elementary school in SE Houston
Son of fallen HPD officer honored with back-to-school send-off
Maliyah Bass buried after girl's body found in Brays Bayou
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Afternoon strong storms rolling through Houston
Attorney: 'What is the city so desperate to hide?'
Texans anti-racist message at season opener: 'It takes all of us'
Owner of well-known Houston Italian restaurant dies
Abbott asks Texans to sign 'Back the Blue' pledge
Land a Houston-area job paying $24 an hour
Woman crashes into Buc-ee's while having seizure
Show More
Texas AFT launches online tool to track COVID-19
2 new areas to watch for potential development in the Gulf
Montgomery Co. Judge hospitalized after crash
Luby's may soon be history, but not yet
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
More TOP STORIES News