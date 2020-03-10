Body of woman discovered in Lake Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Lake Houston Tuesday.



Houston police said a woman riding in a golf cart spotted someone floating in the water and got concerned.

Investigators are working to determine how long the woman had been in the water and the cause of her death.

The body had not yet been identified Tuesday.
