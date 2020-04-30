Body of deputy's daughter found in N. Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a woman was found Thursday morning inside a north Houston apartment and authorities are calling the death a homicide.

Investigators found the body just after 11 a.m. in the apartment in the 300 block of W. Little York, according to Houston Police. They were sent to the address after someone called 911 to report a possible homicide and hung up.



Authorities told ABC13 the 24-year-old woman had not been heard from since earlier this week.

She had been shot multiple times, according to investigators.

It wasn't yet known what led to the shooting or if any suspects had been identified.

The victim was a daughter, possibly the step-daughter, of a sheriff's deputy, though her identity has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
