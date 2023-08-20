A woman's neighbors found her dead inside her apartment on W. Bellfort Boulevard after she was shot and killed, Harris County deputies say.

Neighbors find woman inside apartment after she was shot, killed on W. Bellfort, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman's neighbors found her dead inside her apartment in southwest Houston.

Harris County deputies said they are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 8 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex on West Bellfort.

The victim's neighbors noticed her door was half open, and knocked, but no one answered, according to deputies.

Deputies said that when her neighbors went inside to check on her, they found her lying on the floor and immediately called 911.

Authorities believe the woman was in her 20s and lived at the apartment with her father.

It's not clear where he was when the shooting happened, and no arrests have been made. Investigators said a gun wasn't recovered at the scene.