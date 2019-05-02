Body found under mattress in SW Houston apartment identified as missing man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body found under a mattress at an apartment in southwest Houston is that of a man who was reported missing in March, the medical examiner's office confirms.

Carlos Rios, 24, was reported missing March 2.

Last month, police told ABC13 that someone who was going to buy the apartment at Club Creek near Woodfair was cleaning it when they smelled a strong odor. Neighbors in the complex had even noticed flies on the windows.

Investigators later discovered the body wrapped under a mattress.

The medical examiner said it is Rios' body, but has not concluded how he died.

Family members told ABC13 that Rios would visit a friend at that apartment often. That friend was Jesus Cardenas, the man who was identified as a person of interest in Rios' disappearance.

Investigators had searched Cardenas' apartment when Rios was reported missing. He was arrested and later released on a narcotics charge. Now he is nowhere to be found.

EMBED More News Videos

Missing 24-year-old Carlos Rios' family grows worried while looking for information.



Investigators said there were signs of foul play in and outside the apartment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News