Death investigation underway after San Antonio woman's body reportedly found on Surfside Beach

The body of a 53-year-old woman from San Antonio was found on Surfside Beach on Monday, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said.

SURFSIDE, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after officials say a body was found on Surfside Beach Monday morning.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call at about 7 a.m. of the body found near Access 1 of the county beach.

Officials could only say the woman was 53 years old and out of San Antonio.

According to investigators, they did not see any obvious signs of injury. A medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

The woman's identity was not immediately provided.