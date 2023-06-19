Death investigation underway after San Antonio woman's body reportedly found on Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after officials say a body was found on Surfside Beach Monday morning.
The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call at about 7 a.m. of the body found near Access 1 of the county beach.
Officials could only say the woman was 53 years old and out of San Antonio.
According to investigators, they did not see any obvious signs of injury. A medical examiner will determine her cause of death.
The woman's identity was not immediately provided.